ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN)

Highlights:

*Tom Stengel joins as VP of Business Development for the Americas as the Company launches BrainChip Studio, a commercially available integrated software suite for pattern and facial recognition analytics.

*BrainChip expands its sales organization with a 30-year industry veteran who brings over 15 years of video analytic domain specific expertise with major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM).

*Addition strengthens the Company's presence in the Americas where there are immediate needs for Counter-Terrorism and Anti-Crime Civil Surveillance.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. ("BrainChip" or the "Company"), (ASX: BRN), a leading developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications, today announced that Thomas ("Tom") Stengel has joined the Company as Vice President of Americas Business Development. Tom is responsible for driving sales of BrainChip's spiking neural network AI technology into OEM partners and End-Users in the video surveillance, server, and storage markets in the Americas.

Mr. Stengel has supplied technology solutions to video surveillance companies for over 15 years and was most recently responsible for video solutions business development at Exar. He joined Exar through the acquisition of Stretch Inc., where he was Vice President of Sales for 8 years. While at Stretch, Mr. Stengel grew the business from a pre-revenue startup into a profitable business prior to its acquisition by Exar in 2014.

"Tom is a world-class business development executive and I have had the privilege of witnessing first hand his ability to create and close opportunities for new technologies at major OEM accounts," commented BrainChip's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, Bob Beachler. "Bringing Tom on board augments BrainChip's existing team, which includes our Vice President of European Business Development, Hung Do-Duy."

Mr. Stengel added, "Artificial intelligence and neural network technology is transforming civil and commercial surveillance. I am excited to be part of the BrainChip team and look forward to broadening our sales pipeline and driving revenue growth."

Mr. Stengel began his career with Integrated Device Technology (market cap US$3.4 billion) as a product engineer. He subsequently held various account management positions responsible for driving sales of FPGAs, embedded processors, and optical transceivers. In 2005 he joined Stretch Inc., a private company supplier of imaging and video codec embedded processing solutions. Exar Corporation acquired Stretch in 2014. Mr. Stengel continued at Exar with the primary responsibility of driving revenue growth of the Stretch product line. Exar was acquired in 2017 by MaxLinear Corp (market cap US$2.5 billion) for US$700 million. Mr. Stengel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. is a leading provider of software and hardware-accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. The Company has developed a revolutionary new spiking neural network technology that can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The technology, which is proprietary, is fast, completely digital and consumes very low power. The Company provides software and hardware solutions that address the high-performance requirements in Civil Surveillance, Gaming, Facial Recognition and Visual Inspection systems. www.brainchipinc.com.

