Compagnie Financière Tradition / CFT: H1 2017 reported revenue: CHF 411.4m . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Press Release
|Lausanne, 25 July 2017
|H1 2017 reported revenue: CHF 411.4m
The Group reported first-half consolidated revenue of CHF 411.4m, compared with CHF 425.2m in the same period in 2016, a decrease of 0.6% at constant exchange rates. In current currencies, the reported revenue remains impacted by the weakness of pound sterling following the vote on Brexit, down 3.3% compared to the same period last year.
For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 445.7m compared with CHF 460.0m in 2016, representing a decrease of 0.5% at constant exchange rates. In current currencies, the adjusted revenue decreased by 3.1%. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 0.8% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) was down 28.6%.
In the second quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 198.0m compared with CHF 205.8m in the second quarter 2016, representing a decrease of 0.8% in constant currencies. The Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 215.3m against CHF 223.6m in 2016, down 1.6% in constant currencies with IDB down 0.1% and Non-IDB down 32.1%.1) with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")
|About TRADITION
|Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs 2,150 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit www.tradition.com (http://www.tradition.com).
|MEDIA CONTACTS
Patrick Combes, President
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
+41 (0)21 343 52 22
actionnaire@tradition.ch (mailto:actionnaire@tradition.ch)
Rohan Sant
Voxia communication
+41 (0)22 591 22 63
rohan.sant@voxia.ch (mailto:jeremy.nieckowski@voxia.ch)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Compagnie Financière Tradition via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
Compagnie Financière Tradition
Langallerie 11 Lausanne Switzerland
WKN: 870121;ISIN: CH0014345117;
Listed: Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart,
Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,
Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;