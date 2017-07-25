Energy Saving & Stable Climate Control in Retail Centers with GEZE Automatic Doors

DUBAI, UAE, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In malls and other buildings operating as retail venues where customer shopping experience is everything, entry and exit ways play an integral role in ensuring smooth, safe and secure flow of people and goods into, around and out of the building. While customer satisfaction and logistics are important functions of doors in the retail space, automation of entry and exit points can contribute in reducing energy costs in a big way when planned correctly.

Automatic doors are set to open when there is incoming traffic and close when the entryway is unobstructed and after the pre-defined time after the person has exited through the door thus eliminating the chance of doors being left open with no purpose which can be a costly mistake when air conditioning is in operation. Pre-defined programming and automation of doors can also ensure that the door is completely interlocked each time it closes; therefore preventing expensive cooling from escaping through.

"The functionality of doors in addressing energy conservation and comfort of all guests visiting the retail premise is extremely important especially in hot countries with a booming retail sector." commented Charles Constantin, Managing Director of GEZE Middle East. "GEZE energy-saving automatic doors solutions have positively and effectively reduced wasted energy in multiple ways thereby significantly lessening annual cooling costs whilst maintaining visitor and tenant satisfaction in retail spaces" he concluded.

For example, GEZE automatic revolving doors TSA325 NT can be used for high-traffic applications at the same time as an air lock to help manage energy expenses. Revolving doors prevent draughts thus preventing increases in the cooling required on retail centers. Minimal gaps around the revolving door help reduce air leakages. At the same time, revolving doors provides an elegant look in the entrances which is preferred by many building owners.

Another solution is complete airlock system which can be set in two different scenarios. The first is with automated sets of swing doors within GEZE automatic swing door range - which are set minimum 7ft apart to allow closing of the first set of doors before the second set of doors open. The second scenario is with automated sets of sliding doors within GEZE automatic sliding door range which can be integrated with air curtain that creates an imaginary barrier to reduce the temperature exchange between conditioned and unconditioned spaces.

To name few landmark projects supplied by GEZE Middle East in the Retail Segment:

Madinat Jumeirah - Dubai City Center Me'aisem - Dubai Deerfields - Abu Dhabi Marina Mall - Abu Dhabi Wafi Mall Expansion - Dubai Panorama Mall - Oman Al Kout Mall - Kuwait Mall of Egypt City Center Beirut - Lebanon Avenue Mall - Kuwait

