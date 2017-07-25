

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - AkzoNobel (AKZOY.PK, AKZOY) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the second-quarter declined about 4 percent to 301 million euros from last year's 312 million euros.



EBIT for the quarter decreased 6 percent to 461 million euros from the prior year's 491 million euros, impacted by continued weak demand in Marine and Protective Coatings, higher raw material costs and planned maintenance turnarounds in Industrial Chemicals.



But, adjusted earnings per share rose 2% to 1.35 euros from 1.32 euros last year.



Revenue grew 2% to 3.785 billion euros from the previous year driven by Performance Coatings and Specialty Chemicals.



The company continues to expect EBIT for 2017 to be around 100 million euros higher than 2016, as a result of growth momentum and continuous improvement, assuming no further material changes in market and economic dynamics, including foreign currencies.



AkzoNobel continues to anticipate positive developments for EMEA (excluding the UK), North America and Asia, improving during the year, while Latin America is expected to stabilize. Market trends will remain challenging for the marine and oil and gas industries.



The company said it remains focused on executing new strategy and continue to expect EBIT for 2017 to be around 100 million euros higher than 2016, as a result of growth momentum and continuous improvement. This assumes no further material changes in market and economic dynamics, including foreign currencies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX