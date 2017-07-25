

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The euro rose to 1.1663 against the U.S. dollar and 0.8952 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1639 and 0.8935, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the euro edged up to 1.1039 against the Swiss franc, from an early 5-day low of 1.1007.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.17 against the greenback, 0.90 against the pound and 1.11 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX