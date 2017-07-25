Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.07.17
|FR0010259150
|2000
|116.22
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.07.18
|FR0010259150
|7306
|113.65
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.07.18
|FR0010259150
|76
|112.78
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.07.18
|FR0010259150
|222
|112.78
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.07.18
|FR0010259150
|396
|112.90
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.07.19
|FR0010259150
|4773
|112.80
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.07.19
|FR0010259150
|23
|113.00
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.07.19
|FR0010259150
|68
|113.00
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.07.19
|FR0010259150
|136
|113.00
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.07.20
|FR0010259150
|3633
|112.72
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.07.21
|FR0010259150
|9644
|111.48
|XPAR
