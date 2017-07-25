Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.17 FR0010259150 2000 116.22 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.18 FR0010259150 7306 113.65 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.18 FR0010259150 76 112.78 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.18 FR0010259150 222 112.78 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.18 FR0010259150 396 112.90 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.19 FR0010259150 4773 112.80 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.19 FR0010259150 23 113.00 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.19 FR0010259150 68 113.00 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.19 FR0010259150 136 113.00 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.20 FR0010259150 3633 112.72 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.21 FR0010259150 9644 111.48 XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

