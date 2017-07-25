Coinsilium Group Limited - Directorate Update and Change of Registered Address

25 July 2017

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Directorate Update and Change of Registered Address

Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX: COIN), the accelerator that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce that Non-Executive Director Malcolm Palle has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Company with immediate effect.

Additionally, Coinsilium is also pleased to announce that the Company's registered and operational office has changed to 32 Threadneedle Street, London, EC2R 8AY, United Kingdom. The Company's telephone number has also changed to +44 (0) 20 3889 4312. The contact email remains as info@coinsilium.com.

Eddy Travia, CEO of Coinsilium, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Malcolm in his new capacity as Executive Chairman. Malcolm's contribution as a Non-Executive Director since he re-joined the Board earlier this year has been extremely valuable and I am confident we will continue to work effectively as a team going forward. We are also pleased to announce our move to new offices in the City of London which will provide us with flexibility and scale as we move into the next phase of accelerated growth for the Company.

"Coinsilium is now entering a period of high activity with some of the projects and initiatives we have been working on over the last few months starting to come to fruition. We look forward to announcing some of these exciting developments over the coming weeks and months."

Malcolm Palle commented: "I am delighted to be taking on the role of Executive Chairman at a time when we are experiencing an unprecedented level of investor interest in Coinsilium, with the blockchain sector now firmly appearing on the mainstream market's radar.

"Coinsilium is one of just a few quoted propositions offering retail and institutional investors exposure to blockchain technology and our focus must now be firmly fixed on building on our early successes to ensure we deliver robust long term value for our shareholders."

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089

Coinsilium Group Limited

Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 20 3889 4312

Coinsilium Group Limited

www.coinsilium.com



Harry Chathli / Ana Ribeiro / Alexis Gore +44 (0) 207 618 9100

Luther Pendragon Ltd

(Media Relations)



Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

(NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)



Nick Emerson / Andy Thacker +44 (0) 1483 413 500

SI Capital Limited

(Broker)



Notes to Editor

Coinsilium is an accelerator that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers.Based in London, Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities.

Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

For further information, please visithttp://www.coinsilium.com