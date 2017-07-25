Espoo, Finland, 2017-07-25 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dovre Group Plc Press release July 25, 2017



Dovre Group has secured a new frame agreement with Aramco Overseas Company B.V. (AOC). The scope of the agreement is to deliver project personnel for a variety of roles within AOC's project management teams in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The frame agreement is valid for three years with an option for a two-year extension.



Based in the Netherlands, AOC is a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil company of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. AOC operates primarily in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa.



"We are very pleased to have been awarded the new frame agreement with Aramco Overseas Company, and we look forward to further developing our partnership," says Wouter Tebbe, Vice President at Dovre Group.



Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, the UAE and the US, and employs about 500 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company web site www.dovregroup.com.



