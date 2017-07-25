sprite-preloader
9,435 Euro		-0,054
-0,57 %
WKN: A0M6L1 ISIN: FR0010533075 Ticker-Symbol: TNU3 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,433
9,507
08:31
9,398
9,542
08:28
25.07.2017 | 08:07
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Groupe Eurotunnel SE CEO Interview - H1 2017 Results (video)

PARIS, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Groupe Eurotunnel SE reports 2016 full year results. Jacques Gounon, Chairman & CEO of Eurotunnel Group, comments on results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/eurotunnel-h1-2017-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- H1 results

- Fixed Link

- Europorte and ElecLink

- Outlook

About Groupe Eurotunnel SE:

Groupe Eurotunnel SE (Euronext Paris: GET and London Stock Exchange: GETS) manages the infrastructure of the Channel Tunnel and operates accompanied truck shuttle and passenger shuttle (car and coach) services between Folkestone, UK and Calais, France. Eurotunnel holds the concession until 2086 to operate the Channel Tunnel, the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. In 22 years, over 387 million people have used the Channel Tunnel. This unique land crossing has become a vital link between the continent and the United Kingdom. The Eurotunnel Group also runs a rail freight business through its subsidiary Europorte, which offers a wide range of integrated rail freight services and an electrical interconnector through its subsidiary ElecLink.

http://www.eurotunnelgroup.com


© 2017 PR Newswire