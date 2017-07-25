

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurotunnel Group (GETS.L) reported that its net profit attributable to group share for the first half of 2017 dropped to 35.46 million euros or 0.07 euros per share from the prior year's 59.86 million euros or 0.11 euros per share.



EBITDA improved by 17 million euros or 8% to 242 million euros, and the operating profit improved by 12 million euros to 160 million euros.



The Group's consolidated revenues for the first half of 2017 amounted to 497 million euros, an increase of 14 million euros or 3% compared to the first half of 2016.



According to the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, the outlook for the UK and European economies for 2017, 2018 and 2019 is positive. The Group re-confirmed its objectives for EBITDA and dividends.



The Group confirms its financial target for 2017 as published in its 2016 annual report of a consolidated EBITDA of 530 million euros. It still expects to pay dividend of 0.30 euros per share in 2017.



The Group confirms its financial target of an EBITDA of 560 million euros for 2018. The Group confirms its intention to continue its policy of regular dividend growth for shareholders with the objective of reaching a dividend of 0.35 euros per share for the 2018 financial year.



