

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields climbed, oil extended overnight gains and the dollar rebounded from its lowest level in more than a year in the wake of stronger-than-expected readings on U.S. factory and services activity.



Oil rose further after climbing more than 1 percent in the overnight session as Saudi Arabia pledged to curb exports from August and Nigeria agreed to curb production to rein in global oversupply.



Also, Haliburton Co's executive chairman said the U.S. shale drilling boom would probably ease next year.



The Fed's two-day policy meeting starts later today, with investors looking for clues on whether the U.S. central bank will begin reducing its bond portfolio at its September meeting.



Meanwhile, Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor, told Senate investigators on Monday he had contacts with Russian officials four times last year, but he nor anyone in the Trump campaign team colluded with Moscow to influence the 2016 U.S. election.



In economic releases, investors await a key survey of business sentiment from Germany later in the day.



Asian stocks are trading mostly higher, although gains remained muted outside Australia ahead of Fed meeting.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as investors braced for a busy week of earnings and a meeting of the Federal Reserve. The Dow dropped 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 edged down 0.1 percent while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent to close at a fresh record high.



European markets hit two-week lows on Monday after Ryanair warned of increased competition and EU antitrust regulators said they are investigating allegations of a cartel among a group of German carmakers.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index shed 0.2 percent, the German DAX slid 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 1 percent while France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX