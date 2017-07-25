

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's import price data for June in the pre-European session at 2:00 am ET. Economists forecast import prices to rise 2.9 percent annually in June after increasing 4.1 percent in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the U.S. dollar, the pound and the Swiss franc, it held steady against the yen.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8943 against the pound, 1.1036 against the Swiss franc, 1.1656 against the U.S. dollar and 129.46 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX