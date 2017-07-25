

* Inflows in the first quarter were €0.6bn with robust demand for current fund raising; inflows in the second quarter will be higher as a result of fund closes, notably in respect of our Senior Debt Partners strategy



* Total AUM 2% lower at €23.3bn and third party fee earning AUM 3% lower at €18.2bn due to strong realisations and the strengthening of the Euro against the USD (7%) and GBP (3%)



* Fund investment in line with expectations despite a competitive investment market



* Fund performance remains strong benefitting from robust portfolio performance



Commenting, Christophe Evain, CEO, said:



'I am pleased with our start to the financial year, with both fundraising and capital deployment remaining on track. Our expectation continues that this will be a strong fundraising year and we will be able to maintain the deployment pace of our funds.



As I hand over to Benoit Durteste as CEO at our AGM later today, I am proud to have led the team which has brought about the transformation of ICG to the specialist, alternative asset manager that it is today. Our success is built on a disciplined investment culture, an entrepreneurial approach to deals, and local access and insight. I am proud to be leaving ICG in such an excellent position.'



Business review



Total assets under management have decreased 2% over the three months to 30 June 2017 to €23.3bn following an as expected quieter quarter for fundraising along with the continued healthy pace of realisations and the adverse impact of FX on US Dollar denominated funds. Demand for our Senior Debt Partners strategy has been strong with post quarter end inflows in line with expectations for a first close before the half year. With good visibility for further fundraising it remains our expectation that this will be a strong fundraising year, exceeding our long term fundraising target of €4bn per annum. Third party AUM by strategic asset class at 30 June 2017 was as follows:



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Capital Third Corporate Market Real Asset Secondary Party Investments Investments Investments Investments AUM €m €m €m €m €m ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At 31 March 1,551 21,817 2017 10,805 6,171 3,290 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additions 428 39 147 31 645 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Realisations (162) (120) (83) - (365) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FX and other (215) (199) (91) (109) (614) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- At 30 June 1,473 21,483 2017 10,856 5,891 3,263 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fee earning 1,317 18,218 AUM - at 30 June 2017 8,545 5,891 2,465 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fundraising in the quarter included closing €428m for our Senior Debt Partners strategy and €147m for our Real Estate Senior Debt strategy. Capital deployment in the quarter has remained on track despite a competitive investment market. The total amount of capital deployed on behalf of our direct investment funds was £454m in the quarter (three months to 30 June 2016: £456m). The direct investment funds are investing as follows, based on third party funds raised at 30 June 2017:



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- % invested Assets in Deals % invested at fund at completed Strategic asset at 31 March 30 June in year to class Fund 30 June 2017 2017 2017 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate ICG Europe Fund 42% 40% 9 1 Investments VI



Corporate North American 68% 64% 13 1 Investments Private Debt Fund



Corporate Senior Debt 74% 64% 27 4 Investments Partners II



Corporate Asia Pacific 44% 44% 4 0 Investments Fund III



Real Asset ICG Longbow 76% 71% 25 2 Investments Real Estate Fund IV



Secondary Strategic 34% 23% 4 1 Investments Secondaries --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



During the quarter we have also signed, subject to completion, a further two deals for ICG Europe Fund VI thereby maintaining an excellent investment pace for one of our larger funds. With 96% of our AUM in closed end funds, outflows occur with the realisation of the underlying portfolio companies. The pace of realisations remained healthy in the quarter as investors continue to take advantage of the market liquidity to sell assets and lock in performance.



The balance sheet investment portfolio decreased 5% in the period to £1,623m at 30 June 2017 (31 March 2017: £1,712m) following the realisation of older assets.



The balance sheet remains well funded with available cash and unutilised bank lines of £892.2m at 30 June 2017 (31 March 2017: £970.8m) and no material refinancing requirements in the next 12 months. Balance sheet utilisation will increase with the payment of the final ordinary dividend on 4 August 2017, and funding commitments to our third party funds as they deploy capital.



