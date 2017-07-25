

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron SE (AIXG), a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, reported Tuesday that its first-half net result was a loss of 24.9 million euros, compared to loss of 26.6 million euros a year ago.



Adjusted loss in the latest period was 10.4 million euros.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT was negative 24.1 million euros, compared to loss of 25.9 million euros last year. Adjusted EBIT this year was loss of 9.6 million euros.



Total revenues for the first half climbed 106 percent to 114.1 million euros from 55.5 million euros a year ago.



Order intake grew 34 percent to 128.5 million euros from 95.5 million euros last year.



As of June 30, 2017, equipment order backlog totaled 93.4 million euros, compared to 86.2 million euros last year. The majority of the backlog is due for shipment in 2017.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company now expects to achieve revenues and an order intake between 210 million euros and 230 million euros, based on the assessment on AIXTRON's order intake.



The company previously expected full-year order intake and revenues between 180 million euros and 210 million euros.



AIXTRON said it continues to transform the Company to align R&D expenses with revenues in order to return to profitability in 2018.



The company said it continues to expect to achieve a positive free cash flow in 2017 and a positive EBIT for 2018.



Further, the company said Felix Grawert will join as member of the Executive Board by August 14.



