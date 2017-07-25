

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex plc (VCT.L) reported that, overall, third-quarter Group revenue was up 26% to 76.3 million pounds from 60.6 million pounds, with Group sales volume up 6% to 1,022 tonnes. Year to date Group sales volume was 2,881 tonnes, 5% up on the prior year, with year to date Group revenue of 207.3 million pounds, up 17%. Victrex said the Group has performed well since the end of the first half and cash generation has continued to be strong.



Victrex said it remains well placed for 2017 and the Group continues to be comfortable with current expectations. For the remainder of 2017, Consumer Electronics volumes are now expected to be lower than the previous guidance. The Group said its strong core business performance is more than offsetting lower Consumer Electronics and may now offer a degree of upside potential for the full year.



