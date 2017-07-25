

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialist asset manager Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter total assets under management was 2% lower at 23.3 billion euros and third party fee earning AUM was 3% lower at 18.2 billion euros. The company said it was an expected quieter quarter for fundraising along with the continued healthy pace of realisations and the adverse impact of FX on US Dollar denominated funds.



Inflows in the first quarter were 0.6 billion euros with robust demand for current fund raising. Fund investment was in line with expectations despite a competitive investment market, the company said.



Fund performance remains strong benefitting from robust portfolio performance



The total amount of capital deployed on behalf of direct investment funds was 454 million pounds in the quarter, compared to 456 million pounds last year.



Further, the company said inflows in the second quarter will be higher as a result of fund closes, notably in respect of Senior Debt Partners strategy.



Christophe Evain, CEO, said, 'I am pleased with our start to the financial year, with both fundraising and capital deployment remaining on track. Our expectation continues that this will be a strong fundraising year and we will be able to maintain the deployment pace of our funds.'



