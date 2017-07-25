

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 1.1668 against the euro, 1.3042 against the pound and 1.2486 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1639, 1.3028 and 1.2509, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged down to 110.87 and 0.9449 from an early 4-day highs of 111.34 and 0.9479, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.18 against the euro, 1.31 against the pound, 1.22 against the loonie, 109.00 against the yen and 0.93 against the franc.



