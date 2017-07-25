Hoylu AB: Hoylu announces the addition of Insight, a powerful new data visualization solution, to the Hoylu Inspiration Suite

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The new application enables graphically powerful data visualization and exploration capabilities, with the ability to manage multiple locations from a single web-based portal. The expansion of the Hoylu Inspiration Suite represents another significant step in Hoylu's mission to provide innovative collaboration solutions to enterprise companies around the world.Continuing their vision to provide the world's most innovative and productive software for the creative workplace, Hoylu announced today the release of Hoylu Insight, an application designed to read structured and unstructured data and represent it in a rich, visually engaging way. Data can come from any number of sources and are controlled using a simple interface mechanism, providing an easy way for customers to interact with their business intelligence and visualize high-level information across multiple sites.Hoylu Insight is suited for any company that has large amounts of operational data and sources of input, and wants to provide a graphical view into their company's information in a way that is easy to navigate, view and act upon. The product is ideal for the Construction, Government and Retail industry, where large amounts of site information can be easily viewed, managed and acted upon."Our goal is to provide solutions for innovation and knowledge management that are productive and intuitive," said Hoylu CEO Stein Revelsby. "We believe in open standards, simplicity and focusing on the user over the technology. By adding Insight to our product suite, we enable an enhanced experience for customers in many different industries to have better overview and control of their assets and projects."Hoylu Insight utilizes the cloud or local network environments and is fully customizable and open to design standards, tools and formats that already exist in the workplace. Hoylu Insight is offered in flexible license and subscription models, and is available now for all companies looking to find new ways of transforming their business.Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.comKarl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.comHoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus on enhancing the user experience. The company's main area of interest are products designed for Creative Collaboration for the enterprise, combined with intuitive input and display technologies. This includes technologies for remote collaboration, Internet of Things and for connecting workspaces in different locations together, with the objective of simplifying work processes while improving productivity and creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu: Hoylu: Nasdaq First North Stockholm: Remium Nordic AB +46(0)84543200The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CEST on July 25th, 2017.