

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German import prices increased at the slowest pace in seven months in June, data from Destatis showed Tuesday.



Import prices increased 2.5 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 4.1 percent rise in May. This was the weakest increase since November, when prices gained 0.3 percent. Economists had expected prices to rise 2.9 percent.



Month-on-month, import prices decreased 1.1 percent in June versus the expected drop of 0.7 percent.



Excluding crude oil and mineral oil products, import prices advanced 2.6 percent from the previous year.



At the same time, export prices advanced 1.8 percent on a yearly basis, after climbing 2.2 percent a month ago. Month-on-month, export prices dropped 0.2 percent in June.



