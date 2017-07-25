

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L), a provider of investment and wealth management services, reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax increased 16.7% to 26.6 million pounds from 22.8 million pounds last year. Earnings per share increased to 41.3 pence from last year's 35.4 pence.



Underlying profit before tax was 43.3 million pounds, compared to 35.3 million pounds last year. Underlying earnings per share were 68.4 pence, compared to 56.5 pence a year ago.



Net interest income, meanwhile, declined to 5.60 billion pounds from last year's 5.75 billion pounds a year ago.



Fee income increased 21.1% and net commission income was up 12.3%



Total funds under management at 30 June 2017 were 36.6 billion pounds, up 7% from 34.2 billion pounds at 31 December 2016.



Further, the company said its board recommends a 22.0p interim dividend for 2017, higher than 21.0 pence last year.



Looking ahead, Philip Howell, Chief Executive, said, 'The first six months of 2017 has seen another busy period for Rathbones as we continue to deliver our strategic plans without detracting from our high standards of service to our clients. We remain confident in the medium term potential of our growth initiatives. Short term market conditions are dominated by a backdrop of ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and we will continue to invest with discipline.'



