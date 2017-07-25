

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Segro PLC (SGRO.L) reported profit before tax of 397.1 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2017 compared to 200.7 million pounds, previous year. Profit to equity shareholders increased to 385.7 million pounds or 41.1 pence per share from 194.1 million pounds or 24.7 pence per share. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 91.2 million pounds from 74.2 million pounds. Adjusted EPS was up 3.2 percent to 9.7 pence.



First-half revenue increased to 155.0 million pounds from 136.7 million pounds, last year. Net rental income was 103.4 million pounds compared to 88.6 million pounds. The Group said the increase in net rental income mainly reflect the acquisition of the remaining 50 percent of the APP property portfolio on 9 March 2017, growth in like-for-like net rental income and the positive net impact of development completions during the period.



The Board has declared an increase in the interim dividend of 0.25 pence per share to 5.25 pence, a rise of 5.0 percent. This will be paid as an ordinary dividend on 29 September 2017 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 18 August 2017. The Board will offer a scrip dividend option for the 2017 interim dividend, allowing shareholders to choose whether to receive the dividend in cash or new shares.



