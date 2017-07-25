

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc. (PFG.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity shareholders for the first-half of 2017 dropped to 67.0 million pounds or 45.9 pence per share from 124.2 million pounds or 84.8 pence per share last year.



Statutory profit before tax reduced by 45.6% to 90.0 million pounds from 165.4 million pounds last year.



Adjusted basic earnings per share fell by 22.6% to 60.3 pence from the prior year.



First-half adjusted profit before tax reduced by 22.6% to 115.3 million pounds from last year's 148.9 million pounds as a result of disruption from the migration of the home credit business to a new operating model with Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn and Satsuma continuing to experience strong growth.



Revenue for the period grew to 619.4 million pounds from 571.6 million pounds in the prior year.



The interim dividend per share has been maintained at 43.2 pence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX