

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L), an instrumentation and controls company, posted lower pre-tax profit for the half year, but revenues grew 22 percent, reflecting 5 percent organic sales growth and a 5 percent contribution from acquisitions.



For the first half, reported profit before tax slid 8 percent to 37.6 million pounds, while earnings per share edged up to 26.7 pence from 26.0 pence last year.



On adjusted basis, profit before tax declined 4 percent to 63.8 million pounds, and earnings per share slid 2 percent to 42.3 pence from 43.0 pence last year.



Sales for the half year rose 22 percent to 710.0 million pounds, while it grew 10 percent at constant exchange rate. Sales also benefited by 12 percent from foreign currency exchange movements.



In addition, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 19.0 pence per share, an increase of 6 percent over the same period last year. The dividend will be paid on November 10, 2017, to shareholders on the register on October 13.



