

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to 1.4674 against the euro and 88.17 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4690 and 88.02, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.7945 and 1.0677 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7922 and 1.0653, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 0.9927 against the Canadian dollar, from an early 1-week low of 0.9888.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.43 against the euro, 90.00 against the yen, 0.80 against the greenback, 1.09 against the kiwi and 1.01 against the loonie.



