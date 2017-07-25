

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM.L) reported that its first-half pretax profit increased year-over-year to 46.23 million pounds from 40.87 million pounds in the same period last year.



Profit for the period from continuing operations rose to 37.65 million pounds from 33.03 million pounds last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations were 7.6 pence, compared to 6.5 pence a year ago.



Underlying basic earnings per share for the period was 7.3 pence, representing 9.9 percent growth over 6.6 pence in the same period last year.



First-half statutory revenue from continuing operations increased to 211.26 million pounds from 176.39 million pounds last year.



The Group continued to achieve double-digit system sales growth of 10.5 percent, with system sales increasing to 546.5 million pounds from 494.5 million pounds last year. UK Like-for-Like System Sales grew 2.4 percent.



Looking forward, the Group noted that although the trading environment in the UK has been softer, it has continued to gain share, accelerated store roll-out, and invested in its product and platform for the long term. The company expects to open a total of 90 UK stores this year.



The Board of Domino's Pizza has recommended a 7.1 percent increase in the interim dividend to 3.75 pence per ordinary share.



The company also said it intends to resume share buy-backs shortly.



