

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate declined for the first time in four months in June to the weakest level in six months, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 8.9 percent in June from May's 1-year high of 10.7 percent.



Moreover, the latest unemployment rate was the weakest since December 2016, when it was 7.9 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 250,000 in June from 297,000 in May. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 264,000.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, fell notably to 21.7 percent in June from 33.6 percent in the prior month.



The employment rate came in at 62.6 percent in June, up from 60.0 percent in May.



At the same time, the seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady at 8.7 percent in June.



