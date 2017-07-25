The Neuronix neuroAD™ Therapy System is the first medical device that is CE-approved, for the treatment of mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Its unique and patent protected technology combines transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to those brain regions affected by Alzheimer's disease, with concurrently delivered computerized cognitive training targeting the same affected regions.

In several double-blind placebo controlled clinical studies, including recently completed phase-III multi-center US study, it was shown that following 6 weeks of daily 1-hour sessions, patients experienced clinically and statistically significant improvement in their cognitive functioning and other reported behavioural measures.

Neuronix established its London Center, at 29 Weymouth Street, London, W1, earlier this year, to offer the neuroAD™ Therapy System treatment to patients with established mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. To date 16 patients have been treated in the UK using the neuroAD™ Therapy System. They have all demonstrated significant improvements in their cognitive function (with improvements in their Addenbrooke's Cognitive Examination scores). These positive results are consistent with the numerous patients treated in Europe, Asia and the USA.

"We are happy to introduce our system to the London market, to allow Alzheimer patients residing in this city to have access to the neuroAD™ technology," said Eyal Baror, CEO of Neuronix Ltd. "With the new installation, our London Center joins other successful installations in other European and Asian regions."

"Alzheimer's disease is one of the greatest challenges facing practitioners due to an aging population that is living longer; our patients and their families are looking for new treatments that can improve the symptoms of this disease," said Dr. Wayne Kampers, Consultant Psychiatrist and Medical Director of the London Neuronix Center. "I am encouraged with the published data on the neuroAD™ Therapy System, and it has significantly helped those patients I have treated. With the completion of treatment of the first group of patients, I have personally witnessed the clinical and cognitive improvement in this group."

"My confidence is back, and I'm much more sociable, less aggressive and irritable. I'm quite excited that I have my memory back. I'd absolutely recommend this treatment without hesitation," said the first patient treated who travelled from South Africa in order to undergo the treatment. "It's made me want to live, it's changed my life."

About Neuronix Ltd. and the neuroAD™ Therapy System:

Neuronix Ltd. is a privately-owned company, with headquarters in Yoqneam, Israel, and subsidiaries in the USA and UK. Neuronix has developed and manufactured a novel breakthrough medical-device technology for treatment of established mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer's disease is considered one of the greatest challenges to treat with limited available drugs offering only partial clinical benefit, frequently limited by side effects. This disease affects more than 5M people in the United States alone, and an estimated over 30M across the world.

The neuroAD Therapy System is a patent-protected, non-invasive medical device, uniquely combining transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) with cognitive training, to concurrently target brain regions affected by Alzheimer's disease. This dual-stimulation is designed to improve cognitive performance of patients, following an intervention protocol, which lasts for six weeks, five days per week, with one hour-long session per day.

The neuroAD™ Therapy System is approved for use in Europe (CE Marked 0482), as well as in other regions.

It is commercially available in established Alzheimer's centers in Europe and Asia. In the UK, the System is now available at The Neuronix Center, 29, Weymouth Street, London, W1G 7DB and Phoenix Health Mental Services, Wooburn Green, Buckinghamshire.

In the United States, the neuroAD™ Therapy System is an experimental device and is not yet available for sale.

