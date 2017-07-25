Strong Demand from Biopharma Industry Will Hasten NGS Informatics Providers to Boost Customized Solutions

LONDON, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The European next-generation sequencing (NGS) informatics market is expanding, supported by big data-driven clinical interpretation in novel areas. Reducing costs of sequencing has led to burgeoning genomic datasets. Such datasets coupled with data from multi-omics and electronic medical/health records (EMR/EHR), fuel the adoption of big-data methodologies in data analysis. With primary and secondary analyses likely to be automated in the near future, tertiary analysis or interpretation will lead market growth for NGS informatics. To stay competitive, NGS informatics companies must move from being discrete service providers to focus on a solution-oriented approach offering end-to-end services.

"As the industry matures, users of NGS informatics services will seek seamless end-to-end genetic solutions in an easy-to-use format at competitive prices," said Transformational Health Senior Industry Analyst Neelotpal Goswami. "Intensifying demand from pharmaceuticals, biotech, and diagnostic firms will propel NGS informatics providers to develop customized solutions that address user needs-from sample analysis to actionable informatics. In addition to extensive use in diagnostics and the development of precision medicine, NGS informatics will find applications in areas such as agriculture, plant and animal biotechnology, consumer products, and food and nutrition."

Growth Opportunities in the European Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market, Forecast to 2021, part of Frost & Sullivan's Life Sciences Growth Partnership Service program, examines the European NGS informatics services market, outlining market drivers, restraints and emerging trends. The study details unmet needs and highlights potential opportunities across the secondary analysis, tertiary analysis and storage solution segments.

Frost & Sullivan expects the European NGS informatics market to be worth $508.6 million by 2021. Trends supporting market development include:

Focus on personalized medicine across European nations such as France , Germany , and the United Kingdom (U.K.) along with a number of pan- Europe initiatives;

, , and the (U.K.) along with a number of pan- initiatives; National-level genomics data collection and analysis initiative such as UK's 100,000 Genomes Project and the French Plan for Genomic Medicine 2025;

Strong research and development (R&D) and wider application of NGS informatics-based services in Benelux and the Nordics; and

Presence of cutting-edge NGS technology infrastructure in the region, like the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, a highly educated population receptive to NGS technologies and significant government support.

"Europe is a fragmented market, where revenue potential varies significantly in individual countries. Additionally, at a pan-European market level, countries have differing regulations and reimbursement practices that may hamper successful commercialization of NGS informatics solutions," observed Goswami. "However, innovative approaches, such as storing genomic data for analysis within specified geographic borders to match data storage regulations, and evolution in reimbursement policies that increase clarity and coverage for NGS-based tests, will support growth opportunities."

As service providers build comprehensive service capabilities, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are likely to increase across the NGS value chain. Companies to watch in this space include QIAGEN, Illumina, Congenica, Eagle Genomics, BC Platforms, Bluebee, Sophia Genetics, Genestack, and GENALICE.

