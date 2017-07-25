Veritas Introduces New Classification Engine for Intelligent Data Management Across its Portfolio

Data Insight 6.0 and Enterprise Vault 12.2 are first Veritas solutions to support classification engine

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management, today unveiled the Integrated Classification Engine, a new technology that delivers powerful intelligence into data risks on-premises and in the cloud.

Organizations today struggle with gaining visibility and insight into their fastest growing data-unstructured data. This type of data - including emails, documents and image files - expose organizations to potentially harmful security vulnerabilities and unintended personally identifiable information (PII) leaks. This problem is expected to intensify as enterprise data growth has accelerated to a rate of 49 percent year-over-year, according to the 2017 Veritas Data Genomics Index.1

The Integrated Classification Engine enables organizations to quickly scan and tag data to ensure that sensitive or risky information is properly managed and protected. This innovative technology provides broad visibility into PII and helps companies meet compliance regulations that require discrete retention policies be implemented and enforced across the organization's entire data estate-regardless of where that data lives.

This new technology is available now in Veritas Data Insight 6.0 and will be available with Veritas Enterprise Vault 12.2 in August. Future integrations are planned across the Veritas data protection, storage and governance portfolio.

Classification technology helps organizations achieve GDPR and global regulatory compliance

The Integrated Classification Engine has capabilities that help organizations achieve compliance with strict data protection requirements worldwide, like the European Union's forthcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Specifically, the Integrated Classification Engine can locate where PII exists across an organization's data landscape and drive actions that help enterprises appropriately retain and delete this data, both critical and challenging aspects of the GDPR. According to findings from the first phase of the The Veritas 2017 GDPR Report, nearly 40 percent of respondents are worried their organization cannot accurately identify or locate data in a short time frame, a mandate of GDPR. Click here to read about phase two findings, released today, from the Veritas 2017 GDPR Report.

Simple-to-use and easy-to-deploy, the Integrated Classification Engine includes more than 100 pre-configured patterns for recognition of credit card and social security numbers, medical records and other PII. It also comes pre-loaded with more than 60 different policies for GDPR, HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley and other regulations around the globe to accelerate compliance readiness. Additional features include a dictionary that identifies risky keywords that suggest improprieties, as well as confidence-scoring and quality assurance tools to minimize false positives.

"Classification technology is a critical tool for organizations that need broad visibility into PII and want to retrieve specific information quickly in order to address GDPR," said Mike Palmer, executive vice president and chief product officer, Veritas. "Manual processes are often unenforceable, laborious and inconsistent. However, by incorporating modern classification technology across our portfolio, Veritas is leapfrogging the market with a new approach to data management that makes sensitive data easier to find, redundant and stale data easier to delete, and allows organizations to make more informed decisions."

Data Insight 6.0 Blends Artificial Intelligence with Classification to Enhance Risk Detection

Veritas Data Insight 6.0 takes a significant step forward in delivering risk analytics by triangulating insights from content classification, metadata analytics and user behavior to quickly uncover potential bad actors or malicious activities. Data Insight's proprietary "User Risk Score" is the first-line of defense for identifying suspicious activity and initiating remediation efforts to keep sensitive files protected.

Data Insight 6.0 introduces deep learning technology that incorporates the User Risk Score and other file attributes to hunt for an organization's riskiest files and recommend next steps. By using artificial intelligence to prioritize how the Integrated Classification Engine scans files, Data Insight 6.0 can dash through petabytes of data to illuminate the darkest of data. Data Insight 6.0 is available today from Veritas and its worldwide channel partners.

Enterprise Vault 12.2 Leverages Classification to Enrich Retention and Discovery with Intelligence

Veritas Enterprise Vault 12.2 enables administrators to infuse their archive with intelligence by reclassifying all of their existing content with consistent patterns and policies delivered via the Integrated Classification Engine. The solution aligns the classification tags with retention policies to ensure that all critical data is managed appropriately, while the "junk" can be deleted within the normal course of operations.

Enhanced classification capabilities provide the foundation for accelerated investigations by making it easier to search for content using classification tags and expediting the process of responding to discovery or information requests to address compliance regulations. Enterprise Vault 12.2 will be available in August through Veritas and its worldwide channel partners.

"As data growth reaches Exabyte proportions, organizations have become overwhelmed by mostly unstructured 'dark' data that is redundant, stale or of radically varying quality," said Jason Buffington, principal analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. "The Integrated Classification Engine introduced by Veritas today is designed to provide a substantial leap forward for companies needing to achieve governance, risk management and compliance through actionable intelligence on what data exists, who owns it and has access to it, and how it is being used."

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies empowers businesses of all sizes to discover the truth in information-their most important digital asset. Using the Veritas platform, customers can accelerate their digital transformation and solve pressing IT and business challenges including multi-cloud data management, data protection, storage optimization, compliance readiness and workload portability-with no cloud vendor lock-in. Eighty-six percent of Fortune 500 companies rely on Veritas today to reveal data insights that drive competitive advantage. Learn more atwww.veritas.comor follow us on Twitter at@veritastechllc.

Forward-looking Statements:Any forward-looking indication of plans for products is preliminary and all future release dates are tentative and are subject to change at the sole discretion of Veritas. Any future release of the product or planned modifications to product capability, functionality, or feature are subject to ongoing evaluation by Veritas,may or may not be implemented, should not be considered firm commitments by Veritas,should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions, and may not be incorporated into any contract.

Veritas, the Veritas Logo, and Enterprise Vault are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

PR Contacts



US Contact

Veritas Technologies

Dayna Fried +1 925 493 9020

dayna.fried@veritas.com

EMEA Contact

Veritas Technologies

Brooke Hamilton +44 (0) 7713697268

brooke.hamilton@veritas.com

APJ Contact

Veritas Technologies

Belinda Lim +65 64275564

belinda.lim@veritas.com

1 Source: Veritas 2017 Data Genomics Survey benchmark into business data composition

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466009/Veritas_Logo.jpg