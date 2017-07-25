Nearly 1,000 expected for SPIE conferences in Warsaw on quantum, remote sensing, security technologies, more

BELLINGHAM, Washingtonand CARDIFF, Wales, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Nearly 1,000 engineers, scientists, policy makers, and program managers from more than 40 countries are expected to participate in SPIE Remote Sensing and SPIE Security and Defence in Warsaw 11-14 September. The co-located conferences are sponsored by SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics.

Highlights among more than 800 talks in 22 conferences will include reports on remote sensing technologies for agriculture and industry and quantum technologies for secure communications and information processing.

Plenary speakers are:

Krzysztof Kopczynski , Military University of Technology, Warsaw , on optoelectronics for defense and security

, Military University of Technology, , on optoelectronics for defense and security Molly Brown , University of Maryland and 6th Grain Global, on combining remote sensing and weather data with household and consumption information to understand the impact of environmental and climate change on food security

, and 6th Grain Global, on combining remote sensing and weather data with household and consumption information to understand the impact of environmental and climate change on food security Antoni Rogalski , Military University of Technology, on infrared detectors.

A full-day industry session will provide an overview of photonics funding in Europe, including the MIRPHAB pilot line project, insights into markets for mid-IR sensing and imaging technologies, and updates on night-vision system advances and commercial applications of gallium nitride lasers and other dual-use technologies. Speakers are:

Johannes Koeth , nanoplus

, nanoplus Sergio Nicoletti , CEA-Leti

, CEA-Leti Krzysztof Chrzanowski , INFRAMET

, INFRAMET Thierry Robin , TEMATYS

, TEMATYS Roland Schwarz , RIEGL

, RIEGL Stephen Najda , TopGaN Lasers

, TopGaN Lasers Adam Piotrowski and Jozef Piotrowski , VIGO Systems.

The two-day exhibition will feature approximately 30 suppliers of the latest technology innovations in detectors, sensors, lasers, and imaging equipment for security and defence, and sensor systems, data analysis, and satellite platforms for remote sensing.

Remote Sensing conferences will cover technologies and applications for Earth observation - hyperspectral sensing, next-generation satellites, image and signal processing, and remote sensing of oceans, ecosystems, urban environments, and agricultural regions. Complete information is at www.spie.org/RS.

Security and Defence conferences will cover optical materials, data and signal analysis, quantum information science, optronics, hyperspectral sensing, and technologies for millimeter wave and terahertz sensors. Complete information is at www.spie.org/SD.

