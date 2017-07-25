

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials company Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) said that it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the equity capital of TekBond, the number two adhesives business in Brazil operating in the construction sector and on the automotive aftermarket.



TekBond supplies a broad range of adhesives, sealants, sprays and masking tapes all over Brazil.



TekBond will join the High-Performance Materials Activity.



The deal is subject to the approval of the Brazilian antitrust authorities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX