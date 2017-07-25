

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 82.66 against the yen, from an early low of 82.34.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to 1.5657 and 0.7451 from an early 5-day low of 1.5724 and a 4-day low of 0.7401, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 84.00 against the yen, 1.53 against the euro and 0.75 against the greenback.



