CONNECTIONS™ Europe features Centrica and Deutsche Telekom keynotes



DALLAS, 2017-07-25 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International IoT research firm Parks Associatesannounced new research today showing smart TV penetration will reach 57% in Western Europe this year. This growth comes as the connectivity rates for smart TV are also increasing; in the U.S., 82% of smart TV owners connect their device to the Internet. New use cases for connected CE, including smart home applications, are helping device owners find new value in their connected devices. Parks Associates and industry-leading executives will address these new use cases in the European smart home and IoT market at the 12th-annual CONNECTIONS™ Europe: IoT and the Connected Consumer, 1-2 November, at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel.



"The TV's role in the home is evolving," said Brad Russell, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "Smart TVs are a source of entertainment independent of the set-top box and other connected streaming media devices. They are becoming an interface for smart home devices and a viewing platform for video streams from networked security cameras and video doorbells. Google Home also introduced the capability to cast visual search results from voice interactions to any Google Cast-enabled device, such as a smart TV, effectively making the television a large-format viewing app."



CONNECTIONS™ Europe Keynotes:



-- Sudeep Maitra, Global VP, Strategy and Development, Centrica -- Matthias Mieves, Head of New Business, Sales & Marketing Connected Home, Deutsche Telekom AG



Confirmed speakers:



-- Avi Barel, Business Development Director, ULE Alliance -- Dan Radu Berte, Director, IoT, Bitdefender -- Tali Chen, CVP, Corporate Development and Chief Evangelist, DSP Group -- Charles Dawes, Sr. Director, International Marketing, TiVo -- Marco Dorjee, CEO, IO-3 -- Bernd Grohmann, EVP, eQ-3 AG -- Kristian Järnefelt, EVP, F-Secure Corporation -- Cees Links, GM Wireless Connectivity, Qorvo -- Joe Liu, CEO, MivaTek -- Rishi Lodhia, Managing Director EMEA, Eagle Eye Networks, Inc. -- Aditya Pendyala, Co-Founder, Head of Growth, mnubo -- Christopher Schouten, Sr. Director Product Marketing-Content Protection, Kudelski Security -- Espen Schrøder, COO, sfty AS -- Matt Smith, VP, Principal Media Evangelist, Brightcove -- Joep van Eijden, Z-Wave Sales and Business Development, Sigma Designs -- Rafi Zauer, Head, Marketing, Essence



About CONNECTIONS™ Europe CONNECTIONS™ Europe will take place 1-2 November 2017 at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel. http://www.connectionseurope.com



