LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Potter Clarkson LLP -- a top-tier firm of European patent and trademark attorneys and one of the largest full service intellectual property practices in Europe -- has selected iManage Cloud to deliver optimal document and information management. The firm chose iManage Cloud as the best solution to move from paper-based files and an existing in-house document management system to a modernized and efficient cloud-based solution.

iManage Cloud will provide a seamless integration of technology to improve workflows and cross-firm collaboration. Future integration with Potter Clarkson's planned business process application will allow the firm to pull together its different data sources including client, matter and operational information to help achieve greater business insight and value from their data. Additionally, the scalability and security of iManage Cloud were particularly appealing for Potter Clarkson.

"iManage Cloud will significantly improve efficiency throughout our business, enhancing our Microsoft Office 365 investment and providing the capability to work securely with matter and client files from anywhere on just about any device," said Philip Morris, Practice Manager, Potter Clarkson. "The mobility, collaboration and resilience delivered by the product is incredibly important to us, while iManage's UK-based data centres ensure the integrity and security of our data."

iManage partner Phoenix Business Solutions is assisting Potter Clarkson with the implementation. The firm plans to roll out the solution by the beginning of November 2017, with an expected 160 users throughout the organization.

"Professional firms of all sizes recognize the agility and simplicity cloud computing can bring to work product management," said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. "By deploying iManage Cloud, Potter Clarkson will provide its patent attorneys with innovative tools that enable them to deliver more responsive service to their clients without compromising security."

