

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals maker Croda International Plc. (CRDA.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half IFRS profit before tax climbed 15.8 percent to 168 million pounds from 145.1 million pounds last year.



Basic earnings per share were 92.4 pence, up 20 percent from 77 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 169.78 million pounds, compared to 148.5 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 93.4 pence, compared to 79 pence last year.



Sales grew 16.2% to 707.3 million pounds from 608.7 million pounds last year, driven by continued organic growth across all Core Business sectors, together with positive currency translation.



At constant currency, Group sales went up 3.8%.



Further, the company affirmed its full year outlook.



Steve Foots, Croda's Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Our priorities for 2017 remain unchanged: to drive profitability through premium, faster growth niches; improve performance in less differentiated markets; and continue to grow margins in Life Sciences and Performance Technologies. We are confident of delivering continued progress through the remainder of 2017.'



