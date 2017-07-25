

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Informa plc (INFMF.PK, INF.L) reported statutory pretax profit of 148.8 million pounds for six months to 30 June 2017 compared to 98.9 million pounds, last year. Statutory profit for the period increased to 116.2 million pounds or 14.1 pence per share from 89.2 million pounds or 12.6 pence per share. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 256.4 million pounds from 184.8 million pounds. Adjusted EPS was 24.0 pence, 12.7% ahead of last year.



First-half revenue increased to 915.4 million pounds from 647.7 million pounds, previous year. Revenue growth was 3.7% underlying.



The Board has recommended an interim dividend of 6.65 pence per share representing a 6.2% increase. The interim dividend will be paid on 15 September 2017 to ordinary shareholders registered as at the close of business on 11 August 2017.



Separately, Informa announced the majority acquisition of its German/Swiss domestic conference business Euroforum by leading German media group, Verlagsgruppe Handelsblatt GmbH. The purchase values the business at around 15 million euros.



Stephen Carter, Informa Group Chief Executive, said: 'For Informa, this further increases the focus of our Knowledge & Networking Division onto its core end markets of Finance, Life Sciences and TMT.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX