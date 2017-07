LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) said that it will report underlying earnings in respect of Kumba Iron Ore Limited of $210 million for the six months ended 30 June 2017, which takes into account certain adjustments.



For the six months ended 30 June 2017, Kumba Iron Ore Limited reported headline earnings of R4.603 billion.



Anglo American will report results for the six months ended 30 June 2017 on 27 July 2017.



