

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sybenetix, a surveillance provider that combines behavioral analytics and cognitive computing with financial markets expertise. Sybenetix's technology offering is designed to solve key surveillance challenges facing the asset management industry.



Nasdaq said it will acquire Sybenetix for an undisclosed amount and intends to fund the purchase price with cash on hand.



Nasdaq noted that it does not expect the acquisition to have a material impact on Nasdaq's financial leverage or capital return strategy, and is expected to generate attractive returns on capital.



