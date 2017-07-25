Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to officially list the following certificates with effect from August 1, 2017.



Name Short Name Trading Code --------------------------------------------------------------- Kommuninvest Certifikat KOMC 1808 KOMC_1808 --------------------------------------------------------------- Landshypotek Certifikat LAHC 1808 LAHC_1808 --------------------------------------------------------------- Länsförsäkringar Bank Certifikat LFBC 1808 LFBC_1808 --------------------------------------------------------------- Nordea Bank Certifikat NBHC 1808 NBHC_1808 --------------------------------------------------------------- SBAB Certifikat SBAC 1808 SBAC_1808 --------------------------------------------------------------- SEB Certifikat SEBC 1808 SEBC_1808 --------------------------------------------------------------- Stadshypotek Certifikat SHYC 1808 SHYC_1808 --------------------------------------------------------------- Swedbank Certifikat SWBC 1808 SWBC_1808 --------------------------------------------------------------- Swedbank Hypotek Certifikat SWHC 1808 SWHC_1808 --------------------------------------------------------------- Svenska Handelsbanken Certifikat SHBC 1808 SHBC_1808 --------------------------------------------------------------- Sveriges Riksbank Riksbankscertifikat RIXC 1808 RIXC_1808 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ålandsbanken Certifikat ALBC 1808 ALBC_1808 --------------------------------------------------------------- Sparbanken Skåne Certifikat SBSC 1808 SBSC_1808 ---------------------------------------------------------------



The instruments will be registered on STO Commercial Papers.



