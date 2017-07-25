

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Law Debenture Corp PLC (LWDB.L), a provider of financial and professional services, reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before taxation climbed to 60.60 million pounds from 28.19 million pounds last year.



Return per ordinary share was 50.86 pence, compared to 23.79 pence last year.



Group net revenue return per share was 11.37 pence, compared to 10.49 pence a year ago. Net asset value per share was 641.10 pence, compared to 519.18 pence a year ago.



Total income increased to 28.40 million pounds from 26.54 million pounds last year.



Revenue, net of cost of sales, which represents legal costs recharged to clients, decreased 1.8% over the corresponding period last year.



Further, the company said its directors recommended an interim dividend of 5.5 pence, higher than last year's 5.2 pence. The dividend will be paid on 8 September to holders on the record date of 11 August.



Looking ahead, the company said in its statement, 'In the UK, there are signs of a slowdown. Valuations are at the higher end of their long term range so equity investors need to be increasingly careful in stock selection. The companies held in the portfolio in aggregate are generating cash, which is leading to increased dividend payments. With interest rates continuing at historically low levels, and in the absence of alternatives, the income (and income growth) available from equities continues for the time being to make them look a relatively attractive asset class.'



