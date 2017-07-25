

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French producer prices in the domestic market decreased further in June, the statistical office Insee reported Tuesday.



Producer prices dropped 0.4 percent month-over-month in June, following a 0.6 percent fall in May.



The decline in June was mainly caused by a 7.7 percent plunge in prices of coke and refined petroleum products. The price index for manufactured products registered a drop of 0.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 1.4 percent at the end of the second quarter.



The producer price index for all markets slid 0.4 percent monthly in June after a 0.6 percent fall in the prior month. It was the fifth month of decrease in a row.



Annually, it grew at a slower pace of 1.5 percent in June, following a 2.3 percent rise in May.



Data also showed that import prices dipped 0.7 percent monthly in June, while it increased 1.7 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX