

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French manufacturing confidence remained stable in July, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



The manufacturing sentiment index came in at 109 in July, the same as in June. Economists had forecast the score to remain at June's initially estimated value of 108.0.



It has been stable in manufacturing industry since May 2017, at an unprecedented level for six years, the Insee said.



Business managers were much more upbeat than in June on general production prospects for the sector. The corresponding balance improved five points to 21, the highest level since December 2000.



The balance of industrialists' opinion on their past activity fell slightly to 10 from 11. At the same time, the personal production expectations index dropped to 10 from 13.



In July, the balances of opinion on global and export order books were stable at -2 and -1, respectively.



The overall business confidence rose for the third consecutive month to a level unseen for six years. The indicator improved to 108 in July from 107 in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX