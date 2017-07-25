

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation eased further in June, figures from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.



Producer prices climbed 3.2 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 5.2 percent increase seen in May.



Excluding energy, producer prices grew at a weaker pace of 2.2 percent after rising 2.6 percent in the previous month.



Prices of consumer goods grew 2.2 percent and capital goods prices rose 1 percent. Cost of intermediate goods and energy moved up 2.8 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively.



Producer prices rose 0.1 percent on a monthly basis for the third consecutive month, in June. Prices had fallen 1 percent in March and by 1.2 percent in February.



