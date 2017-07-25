Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by easyJet plc ("easyJet"), as successor depositary bank for its Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programme, which has been approved for trading on OTCQX under the symbol "ESYJY". Each ADR represents 4 ordinary shares. easyJet's underlying ordinary shares are listed and trade on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "EZJ".

"easyJet has a strong investor base in North America as a leading global low cost airline. We believe that by partnering with Citi we can develop this relationship further and leverage Citi's high quality research and distribution capability," said easyJet's Head of Investor Relations, Stuart Morgan.

"Citi is delighted to be appointed by easyJet as successor depositary bank for its Level 1 ADR programme," said Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi. "We are confident that we will be able to assist easyJet in expanding their investor outreach through the support of our Investor Relations Advisory team and our unparalleled equity distribution network."

About easyJet

easyJet is Europe's leading airline offering a unique and winning combination of the best route network connecting Europe's primary airports, with great value fares and friendly service. easyJet flies on more of Europe's most popular routes than any other airline. easyJet carries 73 million passengers annually, of which around 20% are travelling on business. easyJet flies over 250 aircraft on more than 800 routes to over 130 airports across 31 countries. More than 300 million Europeans live within one hour's drive of an easyJet airport.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

