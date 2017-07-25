Recognised for Exceptional Customer Support and Best High Performance Trading Solution

Vela Trading Technologies LLC (Vela), an award-winning global leader in high performance trading, market data, and analytics technology, is pleased to announce that Damian Maguire, Senior Sales Engineer, won the Systems in the City award for Exceptional Customer Support and Vela received the award for Best High Performance Trading Solution.

Now in its 14th year, the Systems in the City awards endorse suppliers of services and systems, to the regulated financial services sector, based on an independent and factual accreditation process. The winners were announced earlier this month during a gala luncheon in London.

Over the last seven years, Damian Maguire has been responsible for providing client support during the pre-sales process and post implementation. His extensive technical knowledge and expertise has gained the respect of Vela clients, providing them with much needed support in managing the complex world of market data and trading technology.

Stephen Pinner, MD of Goodacre UK, the specialist consultancy responsible for the Systems in the City Awards said, "Vela is a leading global provider of high performance trading and market data technology. Their coverage and expertise was recognised by the judging panel and to secure the award for the Best High Performance Trading Solution is a significant achievement in itself. To also win the individual award for Exceptional Customer Support is a very impressive outcome for Vela."

Aaron Wald, CTO, at Vela, commented, "We are very proud of Damian and are delighted that he is receiving this award for his exceptional customer support and passion for always delivering his best." He added, "He has certainly earned the respect of his colleagues and peers. Not only is he an invaluable resource to the sales engineering team, he is also a very supportive and knowledgeable person to work with."

Commenting on the award, Damian added, "I am honoured to be receiving this award and would like to thank those who nominated and voted for me. I would also like to thank my colleagues at Vela for giving me the opportunity to develop into the professional I am today."

Vela won the award for Best High Performance Trading Solution in recognition of its premier market data and trading technology. The award is the latest in a string of awards for Vela's products and services, complementing the recent Intelligent Trading Technology award for Best High Performance Data Feed Handler Software.

Rob Lane, Global Head of Sales and Marketing at Vela, who attended the event, commented, "We are extremely pleased to win this award for Best High Performance Trading Solution as it further demonstrates our strong commitment in developing and delivering innovative trading solutions as required by the financial services sector, a community that we have been serving with the highest standards for many years now and will continue to do so in the years to come."

