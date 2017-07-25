Innovative Blend of JD Edwards Maintenance Services Recognised by Oracle User Community

Spinnaker Support Selected as Finalist for UKOUG Partner of the Year Awards

BOURNE END, England, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Spinnaker Support, the fastest growing provider of third-party maintenance and managed services for Oracle and SAP applications, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for the United Kingdom Oracle User Group (UKOUG) JD Edwards Partner of the Year Award.

The UK Oracle User Group announced the finalists for this year's Partner of the Year Awards. The group recognises Oracle suppliers in a variety of service disciplines. Voted for by Oracle end-users, the awards are an unbiased and independent reflection of which vendors are excelling within the industry from a customer perspective.

Finalists will compete for these prestigious awards that span twenty categories. Each category has up to six Partners, with the winners being announced at a ceremony in October. This year, Spinnaker Support is a finalist for JD Edwards Partner of the Year for their work in the area of third-party maintenance and support for customers in the United Kingdom.

"Spinnaker Support is honoured to be nominated by UKOUG for the Partner of the Year Award again. The work we do for our JD Edwards customers goes well beyond merely bug fixes. Our customers continue to be 98% satisfied because of the concierge support, tax and regulatory updates, and security updates we provide," commented Nigel Pullan, Vice President, EMEA and APAC for Spinnaker Support. "Our customers depend on our technology advisory capabilities to optimise application performance and interoperability and for expert guidance to help them advance innovation and cloud migration. I am excited that we have the opportunity to win the JD Edwards Partner of the Year Award this year."

Voting has commenced and will continue through close of business on 11 September 2017. Vote here: http://www.ukoug.org/2017-events/ukoug-partner-of-the-year-awards-2017/voting/

