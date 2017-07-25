Jacket Required Presents The Art of the Football Shirt

LONDON, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

PRIVATE VIEW

The Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, London, E1 6QL

25th July 2017 - 7:30pm - 9:30pm

This July, Jacket Required has teamed up with Neal Heard to showcase an exhibition of over 100 iconic football shirts detailed within Neal's book. Curated by Neal, the exhibition will take place as part of the Jacket Required trade show and will include design led shirts from Neal Heard and other famous collectors archive. The jerseys are not only iconic but have been chosen with design, fashion and streetwear in mind with pieces from Palace, Patta and YMC on display. The exhibition will explain and explore the links between team kits and how they fuse with the worlds of music, fashion and politics.

Neal Heard wrote the first book on sneaker culture in 2003 and has since published the first book to look at football shirts from a design and popular culture perspective; A Lover's Guide to Football Shirts. This homage to football shirts explores over 150 original and super rare shirts from the iconic, to the sartorial and the obscure. Signed copies will be available at Jacket Required.

Jacket Required Trade Show

Spring/Summer 2017

26th July 2017 - 10am-7pm

27thJuly 2017 - 10am-5pm

The Old Truman Brewery, Hanbury Street, London, E1 6QL

With nearly 300 brands expected to present spring/summer 2018 collections, industry insiders and co-founders Craig Ford and Mark Batista prepare to deal a strong hand of like-minded labels for this seasons show.

Just like any successful menswear store, the trade show takes the same approach in assembling an inspiring, balanced selection of brands which will give a point of difference.

Introducing Jacket Required Woman

For its spring/summer 2018 event, the team at Jacket Required announce the introduction of womenswear at the tradeshow. Selected brands will introduce a womenswear edit at the show, providing a platform for its existing exhibitor and visitor profile's female counterparts.

Jacket Required Q&A

Thursday 27 July -1.30pm

Jacket Required

T4 - The Old Truman Brewery

In addition to The Art of the Football Shirt exhibition, Jacket Required invites a selection of renowned industry experts to take part in a Q&A discussion at the show.

Hosted by British journalist and media entrepreneur James Brown, the discussion will see Neal Heard joined by fellow shirt collector and connoisseur Jesse Rabbeljee, as well as Design Heads at Adidas Football, Juergen Rank and Inigo Turner.

Discussing the history associated with the expanding timeline of football jerseys, debating colours and styles, clubs and fanatics, commercialism and sponsorship. The panel will look further into just how such garments hold a significance for fans and pioneers of both football and fashion.