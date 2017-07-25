Rosalind ("Roz") Hewsenian Elected to Join the Board of Partners Capital as an Independent Director

LONDON, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Partners Capital is pleased to announce that Rosalind "Roz" Hewsenian has joined the Board of Partners Capital Investment Group, LLP as an Independent Director. Roz is the Chief Investment Officer of the $5.2 billion Helmsley Charitable Trust and has over 30 years of experience in investment management. Partners Capital, the USD$21 billion global outsourced investment office serves prominent endowments, foundations and ultra-high net worth families in Europe, North America and Asia.

Prior to joining Helmsley, Roz was Chief Executive Officer of Clay Findlay, the Global Equity firm, and for 21 years a senior executive at Wilshire Associates, the prominent investment consulting firm, where she was a Managing Director and Principal. Prior to Wilshire, Roz was VP Operations of Dimensional Fund Advisors.

Stan Miranda, CEO of Partners Capital, said, "we welcome Roz to the Board as a leading institutional CIO and thought leader in our industry, who will bring another valuable dimension to our very active Board as we continue to build out the strategic future of the firm. This is a significant development for Partners Capital as it brings a highly experienced industry perspective to our Board, which now includes four fully-independent Directors."

