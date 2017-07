BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany construction orders declined notably in May from April, figures from Destatis showed Tuesday.



New orders in the construction industry fell by seasonally adjusted 6.6 percent in May.



In nominal terms, new orders in building construction and civil and underground engineering grew 2.4 percent from the previous year.



During January to May period, new orders increased by 6.6 percent in nominal terms from the same period of last year.



