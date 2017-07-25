Nano Dimension Ltd.: Nano Dimension to Present at Canaccord 37th Annual Growth Conference

NESS ZIONA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / Nano Dimension Ltd., a leader in the field of 3D printed electronics (NASDAQ, TASE: NNDM), announced today that Amit Dror, co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Canaccord 37th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, on Thursday, August 10 at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at: http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord26/nndm. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. Mr. Dror will be available for one-on-one meetings on August 9 and 10. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Canaccord representative or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

About Canaccord Genuity 37th Annual Growth Conference

For the 37th year, Canaccord Genuity will be bringing together some of the world's most innovative companies and institutional investors at the Growth Conference. For two highly productive days, leaders in the growth universe will come together to share knowledge, discuss emerging trends, build relationships, identify opportunities and ignite global ideas for growth.

Ab out Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension (TASE: NNDM, NASDAQ: NNDM) is a leading additive manufacturing technology company. Nano Dimension is disrupting, shaping and defining the future of how electronics are made. With its unique 3D printing technologies, Nano Dimension is targeting the growing demand for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features and rely on printed circuit boards (PCBs). Demand for circuitry, including PCBs - which is the heart of every electronic device - covers a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automotive, IoT and telecom. These sectors can all benefit greatly from Nano Dimension's 3D printed electronics solutions for rapid prototyping and short-run manufacturing.

